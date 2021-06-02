Opposition Senator Damian Lyder has called on the Government to take the issue of border security seriously, claiming that while the country is under a lockdown, Venezuelan fisherfolk are roaming our waters freely.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Lyder said that during the daylight curfew hours on Monday. a Venezuelan fishing vessel was seen in breach of the country's restriction regulations and immigration laws.
Following is the full statement from Lyder:
On the Indian Arrival Day Public Holiday yesterday, when the entire nation was shut for a curfew that started at ten o’clock in the morning, Venezuelan fishing boats were seen after 10 a.m. sailing up and down our shorelines.
These Venezuelan boats were seen docking at our ports, freely and openly, during the curfew, at a time when the rest of the nation is completely shut down, when any citizen found outside their dwelling could expect to be arrested and charged, during a time when our borders are supposedly closed, where despite many of our citizens returning, a large number remain locked
out given our official borders are closed, and are then compelled to endure a bureaucratic and tedious process to return to their native land.
Our economy is literally shut down for the unforeseeable future. Many Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs) are shut never to reopen again. Over 150,000 workers are now on the breadline. Our economy has declined by 8% in 2020 and a similar decline is expected in 2021.
We expect our Mid-Year Review is going to unveil a horror story to the nation on the issue of our economy, despite the fact that this government will again attempt to sugar coat and to hide the true effects on this economy. In the meantime, 479 persons have died due to the covid pandemic and 9,607 are currently infected, with most of the deaths occurring in this last month. The Brazilian variant is ravaging our nation and has proven to be imported by illegal immigrants.
At this time, we see Venezuelan boats full of persons, not masked, sailing freely into our shores during our official curfew. They are not being intercepted by our Coast Guard. They are not subject to checks by Customs nor Immigration. These vessels are then seen pulling up to the Fisheries in Chaguaramas. Ten vessels had been sighted on May 31st 2021, rafted alongside each other. In stark comparison, our local fisherfolk risk being arrested, locked up and charged for breach of curfew during this state of emergency.
Foreigners are being allowed to break our nation’s curfew. However, the rest of the nation, except those with express permission from the authorities, has been shut behind closed doors. The rest of us would be charged if we are spotted on the streets of the Republic. We would be called irresponsible citizens, publicly scolded on weekly media conferences by the Prime Minister. Yet we are subjected to the spectacle of foreigners sailing freely onto our shores without checks and balances.
SMEs and Households need support
It is at this very time that our SMEs should be getting help from the government. They should be provided with hassle-free interest loans, grants, VAT refunds paid on a timely basis and wage subsidies for employees. The government should be focussed on helping local SMEs which are
the backbone of our economy to survive. These SMEs hire more than 200,000 persons. They deserve to be supported and not provided with excuses as were offered by the Minister of Finance in his latest media briefing.
The Minister of Finance, in the face of bona fide SMEs requesting access to the TT$300 million facility, stated that because they did not have the necessary statutory clearances there was nothing the government could do. These are bona fide businesses, employing real citizens, contributing to the income base of the nation. The government could have used this as an opportunity to bring them into the formal sector and not leave them out in the rain.
The government instead, by their actions, has chosen to support foreign SMEs represented by the foreign fishing boats breaching the curfew, at a time when the borders should be closed, to give our medical services the support to flatten the curve. These foreign SMEs instead get the preference in our nation at the expense of the care and concern for the health regulations and
curfew in our country. At the same time citizens suffer for lack of freedom because we believe we are doing our duty to flatten the curve.
This is a travesty. This is a crime to our nation. This government needs to stop paying lip service to this border matter and deal with these foreign boats entering in plain sight. This is not even about those vessels that sail in under the cover of darkness. This is occurring in broad daylight, in full view of Teteron Barracks. This transgression is happening in front of hundreds of citizens confined to their dwellings down the islands and cannot come back to the city because we are on lock down today. Should those citizens down the islands decide to jump into their boats they can face arrest, being locked up and charged for breach of the curfew. It is in plain sight of the citizens of our nation.
Debt to GDP is approaching 100% already it is in the high 80%. We have not had unemployment statistics since June 2019 from the CSO but it does not take an economist to know that workers are facing the highest levels of joblessness in a generation.
When will this government stand up and take this matter of border security seriously? This flies in the face of the barrage of criticism levelled at all citizens by the Prime Minister on a weekly basis. This freedom for foreigners is happening in the constituency of the Prime Minister. This matter should be treated with absolute urgency.
Three areas of Focus
Vaccines, business and borders should be the three pronged approach. The government has to protect the economy especially the SMEs in T&T, push the vaccination agenda to ensure we reach herd immunity in the shortest possible time, as well as secure our borders. However, the government is falling short in all three areas. This is of grave concern to the citizens. This Venezuelan fishing fiasco is just a symptom of the failure of this administration in these three areas.
Should the government not urgently deal with these three areas of vaccines, business and borders there can be dire consequences. We will find that we will reopen our economy on an even weaker footing. Subsequently, our nation will be plunged headlong into another curfew in the future having not reached herd immunity and failing to protect our borders. We shall basically be back to where we are today, as the old adage goes spinning top in mud, whilst the
economy, businesses and households suffer.
A time to unite
This is not a time to play politics. This is a time for the government to use every resource available to them in this nation, which includes the private sector and the opposition. Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar is on record offering an olive branch of support to this government should they deem it fit to bring all hands on deck. Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the People’s Partnership successfully ran a government from 2010 to 2015. This is because that government comprised professionals from all sectors. This is a time to utilise all our experts in this country. It is a time for the Prime Minister and the People’s National Movement Government to accept the offer of assistance from the leader of the Opposition Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
We must unify now and rescue our country together. In the attacks of 9/11 the Republicans and Democrats united against a common enemy. This is a time for us to unite and fight our common enemy of covid -19 and save our country and our economy together.