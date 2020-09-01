Trinidad and Tobago (August 31, 2020); Tetra Pak, a leader in food processing and packaging solutions, globally presented its 2019 sustainability report where it reports all the actions and commitments achieved in three areas that make up its sustainability vision: protect food, protect people and protect future.
In 2019, the Company reported Net Sales of 11,500 million euros, which represent 190 billion packages, with 57.9% of sales in the liquid dairy category, 14.8% in juices and nectars and 27.3% in other categories such as food, still drinks and other dairy alternatives.
“Our brand promise also ensures that sustainability remains an integral component of the decisions we make, and the actions we take, right through the value chain. To help those decisions, we are guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which provide a common framework for organisations across industries to work together for a better future. This guidance builds on our ongoing commitment to the UN Global Compact, to which we have been a signatory since 2004.,” explained Adolfo Orive, President & CEO, Tetra Pak.
Food safe and available everywhere.
We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere. Now, faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, our vision is more vital than ever. Our packaging protects food without the need for preservatives or refrigeration, saving energy, and helping make safe, nutritious, and flavoursome products available to more of the world’s rapidly growing population, even in remote areas with no cold chain, across the value chain, from the efficiency of our processing equipment in production, to the right-sizing and functionality of our packaging at consumption.
Thanks to this, 68 million children received milk or other nutritional products in Tetra Pak packages through school feeding programs in 56 countries. The Dairy Hubs, which were developed to achieve food safety, promote agriculture and sustainable production, managed to work in 2019 with more than 36.000 small producers, collecting about 390.000 milk litters per day.
Protecting our people.
Tetra Pak recognise the value of diversity and strive to ensure an inclusive work environment and equal opportunities for all. The company has led efforts to promote inclusion, diversity and train its employees to improve skills. It has focused on closing the gap for women in leadership positions, increasing their participation in senior management positions by 14%.
“We are committed to protecting people. That includes our own employees, by providing a dynamic and productive workplace, with adequate opportunities for learning and development. It also includes protecting the communities where we and our suppliers operate, working in partnership to ensure that human and labour rights are respected, driving transparency and active communication across the value chain”, added Orive.
Sustainable future of the planet.
Tetra Pak works to support the sustainable future of the planet and the long-term success of the customers, as well as the success of the business. These ambitions are embedded in two of the Strategy 2030 goals: to lead with low-carbon circular economy solutions; and to enhance sustainability across the value chain.
To that end, it has been worked for years to reduce the environmental impact and increase the renewability of the packages. Now, it accelerates efforts to achieve the vision of the ideal beverage carton: a fully renewable and recyclable package. Likewise, it seeks to protect biodiversity and establishing water stewardship, by working with suppliers and through third-party verification. It works to optimize its operations and, through solutions and services, that of its customers.
In 2019, Tetra Pak signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF) New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, which is founded on circular economy principles. In addition to its own commitment to a circular economy that also has a low carbon focus: one that takes into account, not just recycling and reuse, but also the carbon impact of manufacturing and, particularly, raw materials.
As part of these commitments, Tetra Pak was the first packaging company worldwide to launch paper straws in Europe, which seek to reach all markets in the coming years, as well as being the first company to offer packaging with the Chain Custody certified by Bonsucro for polymers of plant based.
Recycling, one of its priorities, is one of the key enablers of a low-carbon circular economy, which Tetra Pak promotes through its own activities and alliances. The Company has worked to develop collection and recycling infrastructure in all markets, investing 23 million euros between 2012 and 2019. In addition, it has helped increase the number of facilities that recycle beverage cartons worldwide from 40 in 2002 to more than 170 today.
Likewise, in the last decade 10 million tons of CO2 were saved across the value chain, largely supported by the recycling of 50 billion packages that represented 26% of the company's total packages around the world.
Read it here. https://bit.ly/2EfAzIs