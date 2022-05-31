Port of Spain, Trinidad: Tuesday, May 31, 2022: As planning for this year’s Carnival in Tobago gets further underway, top NCC officials met with the Honourable Farley Augustine, Chief Secretary and Secretary of the Division of Finance, Trade and Industry, Tobago House of Assembly (THA); Tashia Grace Burris, Secretary of the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, THA; and Megan Morrison, Assistant Secretary of the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, THA.
The meeting was convened to discuss some of the THA’s sought-after objectives, and to offer support, if necessary, in hosting the event scheduled for October 28-30.
Taking place at the Main Conference Room of the Victor E. Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough in late April, the meeting was regarded as productive, extremely cordial, and encouraging in furthering the relations between the NCC and THA, particularly on matters of Carnival, Culture, and Tobago.
This year’s festival is expected to keep the momentum going, following the successes of A Taste of Carnival 2022, as plans continue for the shape and scope of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2023.