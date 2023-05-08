Port of Spain-April 27, 2023: For the 27th year in a row, the European Union missions in Trinidad and Tobago – the Embassies of France, Germany, Kingdom of Spain and the European Union Delegation – will host the European Film Festival (EFF). This year is particularly special as it will be the first in-person festival following the pandemic.
This year’s EFF features 23 films from countries across Europe. Apart from the representation from France, Germany and Spain, this year will also feature films from Ukraine, Czech Republic, Greece, Netherlands, Brazil, China, Morocco, Cyprus, Afghanistan, Finland, Estonia and Sweden.
The Film Festival begins on May 10, 2023 and will conclude on May 19, 2023. EFF screenings will take place at three venues:
1. The Port of Spain Library, under the stewardship of the National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) from May 10-14, 2023.
2. The University of Trinidad and Tobago (John Donaldson Campus) from May 15-16, 2023 and May 19, 2023.
3. The University of Trinidad and Tobago - The Academy for the Performing Arts: May 17, 2023. May 18, 2023 (special event with the morning session dedicated to secondary schools and the evening session dedicated to the general public)
To ensure increased accessibility to EFF audiences, admission to all the screenings at this year’s festival is free of charge.
The European Film Festival is the oldest film festival in Trinidad and Tobago, and is the cultural highlight of the EU calendar. The films to be featured in EFF 2023 will cover a number of genres and themes, all serving to offer a peek into the lives and the culture of the people of Europe. Issues such as discrimination, migration and climate change/environmental protection and LGBTI rights are among the themes explored.
Festival fans will be able to immerse themselves in European culture while taking part in a virtual trip to Europe from the convenience of their seats. The 2023 EFF includes films that are thought-provoking, funny, controversial and romantic.
In addition to our culture, we also value the environment. We will have a special session on May 18, 2023 with short films and a discussion on the Environment and Climate Change. The event will be hosted at The Academy for the Performing Arts (APA). The morning session that extends from 10:00am-12:00pm is dedicated to secondary schools and the evening session that extends from 6:30pm-8:00pm is open to the public.
More information about EFF 2023, the films that will be featured and viewing times/ venues, please visit our website at www.eurofilmfest-tt.com, or check our Facebook and Instagram pages https://www.facebook.com/tnteff/ and, https://www.instagram.com/eff_tt/.