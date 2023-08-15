The Filmmakers Collaborative of Trinidad and Tobago (“FILMCO”) recently hosted several members of the international diplomatic community and FILMCO members who are professional filmmakers to mix and mingle.
His Excellency, Mr. Peter Cavendish Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Delegation of the European Union, keynote speaker at the event, spoke about the importance of Culture in European Union (EU) External Relations. He also shared more on how the EU leverages culture in their relations with Trinidad and Tobago.
Film one of the most immersive forms of art that uses almost all of our senses. Film has the ability to preserve milestones in a society’s culture, to influence the evolution of culture by fusing different perspectives from across many miles and to advocate for societal change. Ms. Denise Deonarine, General Manager of FILMCO, in her welcome remarks spoke about the critical role that film and filmmakers, play as advocates for key areas such as fostering respect for the environment, preserving of democracy and stopping Gender Based Violence including image based sexual abuse, a form of domestic abuse, that uses technology to film partners without their knowledge or consent.
Attendees also included Ambassador Ute König - Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mrs. Denise Hensel - Cultural & Economic Affairs Officer - Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Shante Moore outgoing Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy Port of Spain, Mr. Álvaro Fernández Baquerín– Head of Consular and Cultural Affairs, Chargé d'affaires - Ms. Cherybelle Gómez - Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Trinidad and Tobago and Mr. Derwin Howell, Chairman of FILMCO’s Board of Directors
FILMCO, is a registered not for profit organisation that promotes and supports Caribbean affiliated films through professional development, networking, the exhibition of film through the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival, hosted annually in September and the distribution of film on television and online streaming platforms such as TTFF+ and Pavilion+.
Learn more www.filmco.org and www.ttfilmfestival.com