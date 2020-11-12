Port of Spain, November 2020 – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge the livelihoods of entertainers worldwide, The House of Angostura® has selected a diverse line up of some of Trinidad and Tobago’s top young personalities to represent the company’s wide portfolio of brands, including rum, spirits and Angostura® aromatic bitters. The move exemplifies Angostura’s continuous leadership in local innovation, and the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries and evolving their brand dynamics, even despite the restrictions of the current pandemic.
Nailah Blackman, internationally recognised soca hitmaker and leading female entertainer, returns in her capacity as an Ambassador. The new Ambassadors represent both major and upcoming movers and shakers in Trinidad and Tobago’s vibrant entertainment industry with their roles as musical artistes, DJs, emcees, producers, and event managers.
The entertainers joining Nailah as official Angostura Ambassadors include:
Ravi B: Acclaimed chutney cross-over artiste and three-time Chutney Soca Monarch, Ravi B is known for his versatility and electrifying performances on stages around the world.
Rheon Elbourne: One of the bright stars of the local reggae and dancehall scene with top hits like “Build My Dreams”, Elbourne’s music promotes positivity, hard work, progression and resilience, setting a strong example for his generation.
Phantom: As an emcee, Phantom’s talent for energizing the crowd has won him an enthusiastic following of fans across the country.
DJ Charlotte: One of the most popular female DJs in Trinidad and Tobago, DJ Charlotte is an inspirational trailblazer and master of the stage and the radio, making fans of revellers at events regionally and internationally.
Poison Sound: As one of the top emcees in Trinidad and Tobago, Poison Sound is always a sought-after performer for the stage and radio.
Master Saleem: The highly popular chutney soca artiste delivers a message of positivity and unity. A collaborator and producer for music across many genres, Master Saleem excites crowds from the Caribbean to the UK, USA, and Canada.
DJ Mix Master Gio: This young DJ has already achieved great success as a leading DJ on one of the nation’s top urban radio stations. His talent and strong presence make him a star on the rise.
Major Penny: Event manager, entrepreneur and one of the most well-known entertainment personalities in Trinidad and Tobago, Major Penny personifies the exceptional mix of ambition, talent, and drive that inspires his fans to strive for success.
Artiste Team - Assassin Singh, DJ De Gannes, Marcus X-Bass, Loud N Bashy, Akil Tegarooks, Kerron X-Bass, Twelve, and Cardo De Gannes: This team is comprised of some of the most talented artistes, entrepreneurs and DJs in the country who tour the world working with some of the industry’s biggest soca artistes. The Artiste Team flies the Trinidad and Tobago flag high at major events including Caribana and Notting Hill Carnival, showcasing our outstanding culture to regional and international audiences.
With this diverse group of entertainers representing the iconic organisation at home and abroad, Angostura looks forward to igniting renewed excitement and strengthening passionate ties with audiences around the world.
“The House of Angostura® is extremely proud to support these young leaders of Trinidad and Tobago’s entertainment industry, especially during this challenging time,” stated Terrence Bharath, Chairman of Angostura Holdings Ltd, “These Ambassadors represent Angostura’s commitment to being cutting edge and leading with innovation. We look forward to working with these talented artistes to deepen our connection with our audience and further support Trinidad and Tobago’s vibrant culture”.