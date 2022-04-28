PRESS RELEASE
The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) within the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs. This signing was the renewal of a previously existing Memorandum initialised in 2017, and the formal continuation of Intellectual Property (IP) education between both parties.
This renewal further fosters technical cooperation between both institutions in the area of IP. It also allows for the development in the area by providing national training programmes and public outreach. Overall, this relationship aims to improve the livelihoods of those in the creative industries, by providing an opportunity to safeguard ideas which they have conceptualised.
Professor Prakash Persad, President, UTT, remarked on how innovation and education go hand and hand, stating that both are necessary to make an impact on society. He also mentioned the significance of IP especially at UTT, which is home to a number of budding entrepreneurs. The University’s business incubator uSTART has facilitated a number of start-up companies which have benefited many of Trinidad and Tobago citizens, furthering the mission of the national University.
Also speaking at the event was Natasha Barrow, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs who restated the University’s commitment to innovation. She added that an aim of the Vision 2030 National Development Strategy of Trinidad and Tobago is “for our country to become one in which people feel confident in their own ideas to seek out and create their own opportunities”, a trait nurtured by education which encourages entrepreneurship, much like UTT.
Together with the IPO, UTT looks forward to working with citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to strengthen its Intellectual Property knowledge, to the benefit of all.