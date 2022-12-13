The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) recognises that some students may have been negatively affected by the recent flooding. As such, UTT is requesting that students who are experiencing difficulties in writing examinations or continuing their studies owing to damage or loss to their residences, computers or school supplies, send the following information to the Office of the President at president@utt.edu.tt, copying the Vice President, Research and Student Affairs at vprasa@utt.edu.tt and the Student Financial Aid Committee at studentfinancialaid@utt.edu.tt :
Name
Student Identification Number
Losses sustained
The University will make every effort to mitigate any difficulties our students may have with regard to continuing and the successful completion of their studies.