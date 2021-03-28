And then there were three - the shortlist for the 2021 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature has been announced.
The three category winners, each from different Caribbean islands and diaspora, will now enter the final round of judging, vying for the overall award of US$10,000.
In its eleventh year, the Prize, internationally recognised as the leading literary award for Caribbean writers, is sponsored by One Caribbean Media, the largest media house in the Caribbean. The overall winner is chosen from among the three category shortlisted writers of poetry, fiction and literary non-fiction.
The winner of the fiction category is These Ghosts are Family by Jamaican-born, US-based Maisy Card. The judges say: “At its heart is the story of Caribbean enslavement and the legacy of trauma it has passed down from generation to generation, but the way it tackled this live and current theme was always fresh and innovative. The novel, across chapters, consistently surprised with the courses it took and the outcomes of its scenes — the control over the material evident from the earliest chapters.”
The Dyzgraphxst, the sophomore collection from Canisia Lubrin, a St Lucia native based in Canada, is the winner of the poetry category. The judges’ shared that “reading this collection makes you hold your breath and dive to the ocean-floor and emerge riding the waves… a concern for our world, and a speaking out against exploitation and climate disaster remain central, intact, and allow necessity to direct the experimentation. These are not easy poems, but there is undeniable music to them, a tidal ebb and flow beneath the complexities of language and questions of identity, place and environmental concerns.”
The winner of the non-fiction category is The Undiscovered Country, by Trinidadian journalist, writer and essayist, Andre Bagoo. The judges praise it as “a wonderfully intelligent and wide-ranging book. There’s a touch of humor in much of this book, with some essays focused on particular works of art, and others telescoping out to analyze pressing political questions. Innovative and insightful, knowledgeable about both film and fiction, written by an author who is up front about surveying literature and politics as a gay man, it's much more than a collection of essays.”
The overall winner will be announced on Saturday 24 April, during the Winners’ Row celebratory event of the virtual 2021 NGC Bocas Lit Fest, available for viewing at www.bocaslitfest.com.
The 2021 chief judge is Vahni Capildeo, renowned Trinidadian, UK-based writer and 2016 Forward Poetry Prize winner. Respective chairs of the poetry, fiction, and non-fiction panels: Opal Palmer Adisa, Jamaican poet, Malachi McIntosh, editor of the journal Wasafiri, and Rosamond S. King, a Trinidadian-American writer and scholar will join the chief judge to choose the overall winner.
The 2021 NGC Bocas Lit Fest, which runs from Friday 23-Sunday 25 April, will take place online and is FREE to attend. NGC is the title sponsor of the festival, First Citizens is lead sponsor, OCM is a prize sponsor, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, NLCB, Massy foundation and UWI are sponsors.