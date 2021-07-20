Tobago has reported 24 new Covid019 infections on the island.
In its clinical update dated Monday July 19, the Division of Health, Wellness and family Development stated in addition to the new cases, 20 persons were discharged while there were no new deaths.
The total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island is 241.
Following is the content of Tobago's clinical update as at July 19:
Ne cases - 24
Active cases - 241
Patients in State isolation - 28
Patients in Home isolation - 210
Patients in ICU - 3
Patients at Step-down facility - 0
Discharges - 20
New deaths - 0
Total persons tested - 9,214
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 1,158
Total recovered patients - 886
Total deaths - 31
Total 1st dose vaccinations - 11,242
Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 8,987
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).