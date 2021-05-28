For the fourth day in succession, Tobago has recorded a Covid-19 related death.
The newest fatality is a 49-year-old man with co-morbidities.
His passing took the Covid death toll on the island to the double-digit figure of 10.
The Division of Health, Wellness and Family development also reported 25 new cases within the last 24 hours, while 12 persons were discharged.
There's now a total of 155 active Covid-19 cases on the island.
Following is Tobago’s clinical update as at May 27:
New Cases - 25
Active Cases - 155
Discharges - 12
New Deaths - 1
Total Deaths - 10
Total Persons Tested - 5,675
Total Positive Cases (March 2020 - present) - 483
Total Recovered Patients - 318
Total 1st Dose Vaccination - 5,036
Total 2nd Dose Vaccination - 111
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).