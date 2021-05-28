coronavirus

For the fourth day in succession, Tobago has recorded a Covid-19 related death.

The newest fatality is a 49-year-old man with co-morbidities.

His passing took the Covid death toll on the island to the double-digit figure of 10.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family development also reported 25 new cases within the last 24 hours, while 12 persons were discharged.

There's now a total of 155 active Covid-19 cases on the island.

Following is Tobago’s clinical update as at May 27:

New Cases - 25

Active Cases - 155

Discharges - 12

New Deaths - 1

Total Deaths - 10

Total Persons Tested - 5,675

Total Positive Cases (March 2020 - present) - 483

Total Recovered Patients - 318

Total 1st Dose Vaccination - 5,036

Total 2nd Dose Vaccination - 111

Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

 

