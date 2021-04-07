For the second day in succession, Tobago has recorded one new case of the coronavirus (Covid-19).
According to a clinical update supplied by the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, the new case has pushed the number of active cases on the island from 14 to 15.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at 06th April 2021, 10:00pm:
• Number of new cases = 1
• Number of active COVID-19 cases = 15
• Number of discharges = 0
• Number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 3588
• Number of samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 177
• Overall number of deaths = 2
The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
• Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
• Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).
• Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)
If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).