Covid-19 infection in Tobago fell to single digit for the first time this week with the reporting of eight new cases within the last 24 hours.
In previous clinical updates from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, there were 13, 11, and 24 new cases on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
The Covid-19 death toll on the island remained at 19 with no new deaths being recorded.
Following is Tobago's clinical update as at June 17:
New cases - 8
Active cases - 171
Persons in State isolation - 30
Persons in Home isolation - 132
Persons in ICU - 5
Persons at Step-down facility - 4
Discharges - 12
New deaths - 0
Total persons tested - 7,301
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 762
Total recovered patients - 572
Total deaths - 19
Total 1st dose vaccinations - 8,299
Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 1,598
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).