The transmission of Covid-19 has taken a small spike on the island of Tobago following two consecutive days of one new case each.
A release from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Thursday reported five new cases of the virus being recorded.
As a result, the number of active cases on the island has jumped from 15 to 20.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at April 7, 2021, 10:00pm:
Number of new cases = 5
Number of active COVID-19 cases = 20
Number of discharges = 0
Number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 3662
Number of samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 182
Overall number of deaths = 2
The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
- Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).
- Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)
If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).