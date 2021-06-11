Tobago has recorded one more Covid-19 related death, bringing the death toll on the island to 18.
According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, the latest fatality is an 84-year-old man with co-morbidities.
There were also ten new Covid-19 infections on the island.
Following is Tobago's clinical update as at midday June 11:
New cases - 10
Active cases - 185
Patients in State isolation - 26
Patients in Home isolation - 146
Patients in ICU - 3
Patients at Step-down facility - 10
Discharges - 8
New Deaths - 1
Total persons tested - 6,890
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 670
Total recovered patients - 467
Total deaths - 18
Total 1st dose vaccinations - 6,992
Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 496
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).