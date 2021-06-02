Tobago has recorded six new infections of the Covid-19 virus.
The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development also reported the discharge of six persons, bringing the total number of active Covid-19 cases on to island to 161.
Following is Tobago's clinical update as at June 1:
New cases - 6
Active cases - 161
Discharges - 5
Total persons tested - 6,077
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 520
Total recovered patients 346
Total deaths - 13
Total 1st dose vaccination - 5,484
Total 2nd dose vaccination - 111
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).