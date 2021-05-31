coronavirus

There are two new Covid-19 deaths in Tobago.

On Monday the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported that two females with co-morbidities, ages 48 and 80, died as a result of the virus.

There were also three new Covid-19 cases recorded within the last 24 hours, while six persons were discharged from Covid-19 facilities.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island stands at 163.

Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at May 31:

New Cases - 3

Active Cases - 163

Discharges - 6

New Deaths - 2

Total Persons Tested - 5,900

Total Positive Cases (March 2020 - present) - 509

Total Recovered Patients - 333

Total Deaths - 13

Total 1st Dose Vaccination - 5,254

Total 2nd Dose Vaccination - 111

Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STAY INDOORS

STAY INDOORS

IF you have absolutely no urgent or emergency need to be outdoors today, then remain at home.

Should you “take a chance” and decide to tempt fate, then it may most likely result in you being stopped and questioned by police officers and members of the Defence Force, or even find yourself charged and taken before a court.