There are two new Covid-19 deaths in Tobago.
On Monday the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported that two females with co-morbidities, ages 48 and 80, died as a result of the virus.
There were also three new Covid-19 cases recorded within the last 24 hours, while six persons were discharged from Covid-19 facilities.
The total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island stands at 163.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at May 31:
New Cases - 3
Active Cases - 163
Discharges - 6
New Deaths - 2
Total Persons Tested - 5,900
Total Positive Cases (March 2020 - present) - 509
Total Recovered Patients - 333
Total Deaths - 13
Total 1st Dose Vaccination - 5,254
Total 2nd Dose Vaccination - 111
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).