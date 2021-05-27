The Covid-19 deaths in Tobago climbed by one following the death of a 38-year-old male with co-morbidities.
That death marks the third consecutive day the island has recorded a Covid-19 related death.
The island also recorded 19 new cases of the virus.
Tobago's clinical update for May 26 is a follows:
Discharges - 10
New cases - 19
Active cases - 143
Total positive cases - 458
Total recovered patients - 306
Total deaths - 9
Total persons tested - 5,592
Total 1st Dose vaccinations - 4,874
Total 2nd Dose vaccinations - 111
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).