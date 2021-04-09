The Tobago House of Assembly's Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development took a step in boosting its delivery of its healthcare service to its population with the launch of its second cohort of the Enrolled Nursing Assistant (ENA) programme on Thursday.
Thirty students will kick off their nursing training in the two-year programme that has one year of theory and a second year of internships/clinicals at the island’s healthcare institutions.
Initially launched in 2019, the programme was partly delayed in the recruitment of its second batch of students, due to COVID-19. Prior to the launch, Tobagonians desirous of becoming an ENA would have to train in Trinidad.
The launch which took place at the at the Buccoo Multipurpose Facility saw the batch of 30 students being challenged by officials on issues of respect, integrity and a high standard of quality service.
Tracy Davidson-Celestine, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, stressed on the importance of quality service in the health sector.
“You now have an opportunity to demonstrate, and have an attitude of service; service to clients, and to the people of Tobago. We have all heard of the complaints, but you can now break that cycle, and provide a high standard of quality service.”
Davidson-Celestine further highlighted the importance of having the programme in Tobago.
"The ENAs once had to go to Trinidad for the entire programme and that normally would incur a cost for housing and other such things. Now, through our efforts, the programme is implemented right here in Tobago."
Cherryl-Ann Solomon-Mitchell, Administrator in the Division, encouraged the students to show respect to all patients and clients and cited the importance of ENAs, the critical roles they played in the healthcare industry, and the urgency in which they were needed in the Tobago health sector.
“Our mandate is to ensure that our healthcare on the island is top class, and we can only do so with the human resources. The TRHA (Tobago Regional Health Authority) has been challenged to fully staff its hospital and health centres with ENAs.
“In 2019, there were vacancies for 33 ENAs at the primary care level and 60 ENAs at the secondary care level.”
TRHA Board of Directors' chairman Ingrid Melville welcomed and congratulated the trainees on the verge of ‘launching their health care careers.’ She invited them to do a little introspection on themselves and gave them an insight on what might be expected.
“Do you really like people? If you have to think about your answer, maybe, this is not the right place for you, because when people are ill, they are at their worst, and that is the cadre of people in which you are being called to serve.”
And in offering some advice to the trainees, Assistant Programme Coordinator, Jan Thompson, stated: “I urge you to apply yourself, be respectful to all and you will be able to excel at this programme. ENAs play an integral part in the health system, and are a beacon of support to the RNs (Registered Nurses).”
Ayanna McMillan, one of the trainees in the first Cohort of 2019, described her experience at the programme as both great and challenging.
“It has challenged me beyond my expectations. If you think you’re coming in for an easy ride, it’s definitely not that. It has been glorious … you have to love it, and have a passion for the work that you do.”
The first cohort comprises 25 persons and they are in the last phase of their training.