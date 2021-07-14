(Fyzabad) – Touchstone Exploration Inc has begun its Ortoire Block 2D Seismic Survey which is aimed at aiding the drilling of the soon-to-be spud Royston-1 exploration well, and which will also guide future development wells pending success.
The Ortoire Block 2D Seismic Survey comprises four northwest to southeast oriented lines totalling approximately 22 kilometres in one of the most remote parts of south eastern Trinidad - the Gajram Forest. The survey is geared towards enhancing the imaging and hence subsurface understanding of the Royston prospect, its geometry and bounding features.
Speaking at the site of the seismic survey, the Honourable Stuart Young, Minister of Energy said he spent an educational day touring and was pleased to see the first seismic being performed onshore since 2016, “These are very exciting times with a lot of prospects and a lot of hope for success, especially on the gas side. We at the Ministry of Energy will continue working with Touchstone. The company is a critical factor in us going forward and providing gas production and showing it can be done. We are looking forward to great things from you all, and we are hoping in the next 12 to 16 months production will start to flow.”
Minister Young was then taken by Seismic Party Chief Kapil Ramlal to demonstrate a “live” test hole, part of the seismic survey, where the team witnessed the detonation impact. Following which, Minister Young visited the Recording Truck (vicinity of Mora Drip Station Road) to view the seismic data and trigger a seismic shot within the survey line 040. The anticipated Royston 1 Well which is to be spud later this month, bisects this active seismic line.
Xavier Moonan, Exploration Manager, Touchstone Exploration said, “The Ortoire Block seismic survey is a key minimum work obligation and will be completed by 31st July 2021. This survey will tie perfectly into the drilling of Royston-1 exploration well. The survey will further enhance the understanding of additional exploration prospects identified, for example, Steelhead & Kraken, and will guide these drills in the second phase of exploration on Ortoire Block.”
Paul Baay, Chief Executive Officer, Touchstone Exploration said in the last two years the company has successfully drilled four explorations wells to the Herrera sands in the Ortoire Block, all were deemed discoveries, “These are namely Coho-1, Cascadura- 1 ST1, Chinook-1 and Cascadura Deep-1. Touchstone has signed a key gas sales agreement with the National Gas Company for the purchase of all gas produced from Ortoire Block. In the coming months Touchstone will bring online our first gas discovery - Coho at approx 10mmscf/d.”
He said, “We are also working closely with stakeholders to complete the Environmental Impact Assessment for the development of the Cascadura gas discoveries which can see a potential 200mmscf/d liquids rich gas added onto national production, and we are currently completing our testing at Chinook-1 and expect such gas production to be added via pipeline back to the Cascadura facility.”
Touchstone Exploration and the National Gas Company signed a Framework Agreement to develop plans and foster a strategic partnership with respect to the development, sale and purchase of natural gas and natural gas liquids produced from the Ortoire Block.
The COHO gas field is expected to produce approximately 10mmscf/d into the domestic gas to NGC from as early as August 2021.