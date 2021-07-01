Three trade union federations have strongly condemn the decision to retrench 450 workers at Caribbean Airlines (CAL) and are calling on the airline to hold its hand on the decision.
In a joint press release on Thursday, the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOs (FITUN) and the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC), stated that they also condemn CAL’s refusal to recognize the workers’ representative union, ACAWU, a member affiliate of JTUM.
"Since its inception CAL has denied workers their right to their trade union ACAWU. This they have done despite the Industrial Court’s 2017 ruling that CAL is the successor company to BWIA, carrying on the same operations, in substantially the same way, with substantially the same employees.
We note that CAL and the TT Government has chosen to pay more respect to the Jamaican citizen than the citizens of this country, by denying the workers and ACAWU their implicit right to union representation and collective bargaining," the trade unions said.
They stated that a confirmed example is CAL's refusal during the layoffs to rotate Trinidad and Tobago staff so that each worker not only earns some money to keep their families going, but to also keep their licenses current.
Noting that the Jamaican workers were rotated, the unions said CAL now has to spend money on training local employees to bring them up to date.
"The trade union movement call on CAL to recognized ACAWU as the RMU (recognised majority union) and therefore has the right to compulsory recognition and CAL’s duty to meet and treat with ACAWU.
"CAL must therefore meet with ACAWU and provide information detailing its intentions and plans as it relates to all workers belonging to the Bargaining Unit they represent. It is noted that to date CAL has failed to formally and officially inform the union of their proposed action which has been circulated in the national media."
The unions stated that they are concerned over the fact that some 700 employees have been laid off without pay for the past nine months, in three-month periods beginning October 16 last year, with January 17 and April 17 being the starts of other periods.
"To date, these workers have also not even received salary relief grants from social services."
Finally, the federations noted the uninformed statement by the Minister of Labour who has shown that he supports the employers rather than being an objective mediator.
"We wish to remind the Minister of Labour that under the IRA (Industrial Relations Act) he has a responsibility to provide conciliation services which requires him to always be objective or seen to be objective. He has once again shown his lack of understanding of what is takes to be the Minister of Labour," the unions said.