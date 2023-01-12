The Strategic goal of the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) is for 90% of our customers to be satisfied with the quality of service that we provide. To achieve this goal, we have initiated a number of customer driven initiatives: We have improved customer accommodation at all depots including a new customer service lounge and a customer information booth in Port of Spain.
1. Updated our IT infrastructure to increase the efficiency and reliability of our daily operations.
2. Launched our new website in June 2022 to provide a more informative and interactive customer friendly experience for our customers.
At that launch, we committed to having an online payment on the new website within 6 months. This is in keeping with the Government’s strategy of Digital Transformation which includes the creation of a digital economy by establishing multiple online payment facilities. We are therefore pleased to announce that on Thursday 12th January, 2023 ‘PTSC Online’ will be launched. This will allow customers to make cashless payments using their debit/credit card on our website www.ptsc.co.tt. Customers will no longer need to leave the comfort of their homes or offices to visit the Port of Spain, Sangre Grande, San Fernando and Tobago depots to pay for Tours, Charters and Tender packages – a major benefit of ‘PTSC Online.’ This is another step in the PTSC’s journey towards digital transformation.
Our partners in providing this new service are Republic Bank and First Atlantic Commerce (FAC). FAC provides a robust payment processing platform called cGate®. cGate® is a high-speed and secure platform-independent Internet payment gateway. Our integration to this secure gateway enables us to offer customers a range of multi-currency checkout options on its website including Visa and MasterCard®.
This payment system is equipped with key security features which include secure, real-time, multi-currency credit card processing, level 1 PCI DSS-Compliant Gateway, AVS and Card ID Verification (CVV2/CVC2/CID) and 3-D Secure ™ based payer authentication services for fraud mitigation.
The PTSC anticipates that this pay portal will make it so much more convenient for persons wishing to conduct business with the PTSC. This in turn will increase the level of customer satisfaction experienced by our customers. PTSC Online – Safe, Easy, Convenient.