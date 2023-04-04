For Jazz lovers across Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean and other parts of the world, the highly anticipated Trinidad and Tobago Jazz season has returned and will run till April 30th bringing together world-renowned musicians and local talent through a series of unforgettable performances. The Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Limited (MusicTT) is delighted to see some of the mainstays return with such splendor as the local jazz season kicks off post pandemic restrictions.
The 2023 Trinidad and Tobago Jazz season, which typically runs from March to April, ushers in the return of popular staple events such as Jazz Artists on the Greens, I AM JAZZ Festival, Mt. Irvine Jazz on the Beach and the Tobago Jazz Experience. Jazz Artists on the Greens (JAOTG) kicked off this year’s celebrations on the 25th March and featured one of MusicTT’s Spotlight alum – Ju-Ne Thomas. This year the main festival, Tobago Jazz Experience returns after a 3-year hiatus, from the 20th – 23rd April and will feature 4 themed days: Gospel Night, Jazz on the Beach, Speyside Jazz and International Night respectively. The talent line-up for this year features Grammy Award winners Boyz II Men and Koffee as well as Everton Blender, Richie Spice, Theron Shaw, Tony Paul, Vaughnette Bigford with even more to be added to the cast of performers.
In addition, the jazz season will also feature smaller, more intimate events like Etienne Charles’ TRACES, Naparima Jazz & Culture Festival and others taking place across both islands to showcase both local established and on the rise musicians as well as independently curated series of masterclasses and workshops designed to educate and inspire.
“MusicTT is encouraged by the return and growth of the local jazz scene in Trinidad & Tobago. Our jazz artistes and events have continued to grow in popularity commanding the attention of international audiences. MusicTT is committed to supporting this artform. We are happy to see that it is back with a bang!” – Melissa Jimenez, General Manager, MusicTT.
If you would like to add your event to MusicTT’s calendar, please submit flyer, copy and all other relevant information to info@musictt.gov.tt . If you would like to view upcoming events visit www.musictt.co.tt/events .
