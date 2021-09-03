In early August, TRINRE Insurance and its Guyana subsidiary , PREMIER Insurance embarked on a comprehensive campaign, encompassing education, persuasion and other incentives, to encourage their employees to get vaccinated both for their own health, as well as for the safety of other staff members and the general public. This included providing food vouchers to both the Trinidad and Guyana staff in the range of $300.00 to $600.00.
Mr. Vinai Narace, Marketing and Services Manager of TRINRE agreed with world leaders that, “This has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated” and believes that all organizations should play their part in ensuring and enlisting the required assistance so that we may all move toward herd immunity at a much faster rate especially, since scientists are of the view that everyone will eventually get the virus, so the most prudent course of action is to get vaccinated as soon as possible
-END-
He went on to say, “We are very pleased to announce that we have achieved an 80% success rate amongst employees in Trinidad & Tobago and 100% in Guyana. This is separate and apart from the several TRINRE staff members who served as volunteers to the Ministry of Health.” He applauded these volunteers and the entire staff for their co-operation.