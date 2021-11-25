Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Monday 22 November 2021 - We at TRINRE Insurance maintain our unwavering commitment to ending violence against women and girls. As we heed the call from the UN for worldwide activities on 25 November – the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, our entire team stands in solidarity with survivors, advocates and support groups, who continuously work with the many women and girls who are victims of gender-based violence.
According to the Crime and Problem Analysis (CAPA) Branch of the Trinidad & Tobago Police Service (TTPS), there were approximately 11,441 domestic violence incidents in Trinidad and Tobago over the past 6 years of which 75% were related to females. It is deeply disturbing that violence has been tolerated for so long, that our society seems to have become numb to it.
Through the TRINRE Foundation, we provide support to the Coalition against Domestic Violence (CADV), and the Hope Centre - a charitable non-profit organization for abused and abandoned children. We commend these and other local organizations that play a critical role in educating communities on gender-based violence and breaking the silence of abused women and girls.
We also want to acknowledge the many women and girls who are suffering in silence and are not ready or able to share their trauma. We want to encourage them to find their voice and to seek help from family, friends and support groups.
It is time for everyone to recognize that society has a collective responsibility to eliminate gender-based violence and to recognize that the life of every woman and girl is valuable regardless of her situation or circumstance. TRINRE is of the strong belief that when a woman or girl is affected by violence or abuse, whether at her home or workplace, it is a reflection of our society.
We call on all men in particular to be active allies and recognize their role and responsibility in changing these paradigms and hold each other accountable, so that your wives, sisters, daughters, nieces and mothers can live without the constant veil of fear that women and girls consistently face.
As the former Secretary General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan said, “Violence against women is perhaps the most shameful human rights violation, and it is perhaps the most pervasive. It knows no boundaries of geography, culture or wealth. As long as it continues, we cannot claim to be making real progress towards equality, development and peace.”
Let us therefore join to make a difference and break the pattern right now, right here.