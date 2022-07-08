CariCRIS Rating: gyA+ (National Scale Local Currency)
CariCRIS Rating: gyA (National Scale Foreign Currency)
TRINRE Insurance is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Premier Insurance has been assigned initial corporate credit ratings of gyA+ (Local Currency Rating) and gyA (Foreign Currency Rating) on the Guyana national scale by the Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS), making the company the only rated insurer in Guyana.
In issuing the ratings, CariCRIS confirmed that, “The level of creditworthiness of this obligor, adjudged in relation to other obligors in Guyana is good.”
Premier’s ratings were based on its:
Strong Corporate Governance, risk, and compliance foundation
Robust policies and procedures
Sound and strict underwriting principles
State-of-the-art ICT systems and support
Advanced stages of preparation for IFRS 17 implementation
A diverse and growing investment portfolio, with good returns and liquidity
Profitable operations in its first year supported by strong growth prospects in Guyana
Its strong affiliation with its parent company, TRINRE Insurance Company Limited
CariCRIS also assigned a stable outlook on the ratings and expects Premier to continue to be profitable over the next 12 to 15 months.
About Premier Insurance Company Inc.:
PREMIER Insurance Company Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of TRINRE Insurance Company Limited. The company offers a range of general insurance products and services including Commercial Insurance (liability, marine and property), Industrial Insurance (contractor’s all risk and equipment all risk), Liability Insurance, Auto Insurance (comprehensive and third party) and Homeowners Insurance.
Additionally, the Company offers a range of bonds to its customers including bid bonds, performance bonds, retention bonds, advanced mobilization bonds and customs bonds. For the year ended December 2021, the Company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of GY $73.2 million and as at December 2021, PREMIER’s tangible assets totaled GY $1.1 billion.
PREMIER Insurance Company Inc. is a limited liability company that was incorporated on March 1, 2018 and is domiciled in the Republic of Guyana, with its head office in Georgetown. In February 2020, the Company obtained its license to sell all classes of general insurance in Guyana and commenced operations on January 2, 2021.
Corporate Contact
Mr. Vinai Narace – Marketing, Customer Experience & Shared Services Manager
868-623-1204
69 Edward Street, Port of Spain