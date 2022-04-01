Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited (TTNGL) has posted yet another strong performance with a total company profits recorded at $512.8 million for its year ended December 31, 2021, which represents a 37.3 per cent increase in profit after tax, for the same period in 2020.
Much of that profit, was due to the success of Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited (PPGPL)which recorded a profit after tax of TT$545.0 million, which represents a 366.6 per cent improvement when compared to TT$116.8 million for the corresponding period of 2020.
Giving a review of the company’s audited financial statements
TTNGL and NGC group chairman, Conrad Enill said yesterday that this improvement drove earnings per share up to $3.31 at the end of year, versus $0.04 for the prior year period. He said as a result, the final dividend to be distributed to shareholders stands at $0.50 per share, bringing total dividend for 2021 to $0.75 per share.
Enill noted TTNGL’s improved performance was driven by higher share of profit from its underlying asset, PPGPL and an impairment reversal of TT$302.1 million, underwritten by improved long-term commodity prices and the continued execution of value creation opportunities by PPGPL.
“This strong performance stemmed from higher recognised Mont Belvieu NGL product prices, and improved NGL production due to higher gas volumes for processing and increased NGL content in the gas stream from The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC),” he said.
Also contributing to PPGPL’s robust performance Enill said was its North American subsidiary, Phoenix Park Trinidad and Tobago Energy Holdings Limited (‘PPTTEHL’), which experienced high trading volumes and continued to benefit from improved margins derived from the sales contracts with its counterparties.
For 2021, PPTTEHL contributed approximately 3 per cent to PPGPL’s profit after tax.
According to Enill, the positive trends that underwrote PPGPL’s solid operating performance in 2021 are expected to continue into 2022 and lay a strong foundation for earnings growth in the future, particularly as PPGPL continues to grow its business internationally along the NGL value chain.
“On January 21, 2022, PPGPL - through its wholly owned subsidiary Phoenix Park Energy Marketing LLC (‘PPEM’) - completed its acquisition of an NGL terminal located in Hull Texas, USA. The terminal was purchased from Keyera Energy Inc. (‘KEI’), a subsidiary of Keyera Corporation (‘Keyera’), one of the largest midstream oil and gas operators in Canada with headquarters in Calgary.”
He gauged improvement for TTNGL, noting that, “ TTNGL’s underlying asset, PPGPL, continues to leverage its strengths and markets to accrue value from new revenue streams, and is poised to continue along its trajectory of growth with its recent asset acquisition. This augurs well for shareholders and the outlook for the TTNGL stock. Encouraged by these results, we look forward to building on our successes and delivering sustained value over the coming years.”