The Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philharmonic (TTYP) is hosting its 2023 Vacation Music Workshop from 17 July - 4 August at TTYP’s Head Office: #19 Eighth Street East, Casselton Avenue, Trincity, from 9 am to 4 pm daily.
The workshop titled, For Love of Christ, the Classics, and Calypso, aims to provide young musicians between the ages four (4) to twenty-nine (29) years old with an enriching musical experience and will culminate with two historic concerts at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).
The first concert to be held on August 5, titled, Then Sings My Soul I, will showcase musical arrangements of traditional Christian hymns and contemporary worship songs accompanied by the Euangelion Singers and the youth orchestra, while the second: Fanfare and Tribute to Black Stalin, to be held on August 6, will feature classic fanfares, marches, and a selection of Black Stalin’s calypsoes.
TTYP’s Music Director, Kenneth Listhrop, said that the concerts will offer the students an opportunity to showcase the music they prepared during the workshop as well as serve as a platform for the young musicians to bring joy, inspiration, and healing to their audiences in the post-COVID-19 era.
Tickets for the NAPA concerts are priced at $200.00 for adults and $150.00 for children under 12. All proceeds from the concerts will contribute to the TTYP's land acquisition project, which aims to construct their own music academy in Tunapuna.
As the largest youth symphony orchestra in the Caribbean, the TTYP stands out as the only orchestra of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago, boasting a membership of over 150 children and young adults.
Highlights: Two Concerts at NAPA
Title of First Concert– Then Sings My Soul 1
The Saturday 5 August concert at NAPA, titled "Then Sings my Soul 1," will be a congregational singing worship experience for all. It welcomes church choirs, choral directors, and music lovers to join in a sing-along of the great hymns of the church and contemporary worship songs. The Euangelion Singers and band, accompanied by the youth orchestra, will lead the audience in song and music.
Title of Second Concert– Fanfare and Tribute to Black Stalin
The Sunday 6 August concert, "Fanfare and Tribute to Black Stalin," is a special homage to Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) and his musical legacy. The concert will commence with renowned marches and fanfares by British composers like Sir Edward Elgar, John Ireland, and American composer John Williams. The show will culminate with a repertoire of Black Stalin's classic calypsoes arranged by Trinidad and Tobago's own Brent Henry.