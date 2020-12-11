Tobago has witnessed a reduction in its number of active COVID-19 cases following the discharge of two persons who had previously tested positive.
A release from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development stated that the following the discharges, the total number of active COVID-19 cases on the island is now down to 26.
The following is the clinical update for Tobago as at 10th December 2020, 10:00pm:
• Number of new cases = 0
• Number of discharges = 2
• Number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 2043
• Number of samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 135
• Number of active COVID-19 cases = 26
• Number of deaths = 2
The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
• Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
• Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).
• Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)
If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).