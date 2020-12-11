Tracy Davidson-Celestine

Tracy Davidson-Celestine, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Tobago House of Assembly.

Tobago has witnessed a reduction in its number of active COVID-19 cases following the discharge of two persons who had previously tested positive.

A release from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development stated that the following the discharges, the total number of active COVID-19 cases on the island is now down to 26.

The following is the clinical update for Tobago as at 10th December 2020, 10:00pm:

• Number of new cases = 0

• Number of discharges = 2

• Number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 2043

• Number of samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 135

• Number of active COVID-19 cases = 26

• Number of deaths = 2

The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

• Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).

• Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)

If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

