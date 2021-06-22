There has been two new Covid-19 deaths in Tobago.
According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, the two fatalities were a 62-year-old man and a 73-yearold woman, both with co-morbidities.
There were also six new cases of viral infection and 23 discharges, bring the total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island to 129.
Following is Tobago's clinical update as at June 21:
New cases - 6
Active cases - 129
Patients in State isolation - 28
Patients in Home isolation - 94
Patients in ICU - 3
Patients at Step-down facility - 4
Discharges - 23
New Deaths - 2
Total persons tested - 7,520
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 779
Total patients recovered - 627
Total deaths - 23
Total 1st dose vaccinations - 8,772
Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 2,151
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).