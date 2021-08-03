The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has reported two more Covid-19 deaths.
In its clinical update for August 2, the Division of Health stated the fatalities were two male patients with co-morbidities, ages 61 and 72.
These deaths took the death toll on the island to 45.
Tobago also recorded four new cases of the virus, with two persons being discharged from hospital, leading to there being 438 active Covid-19 cases on the island.
Following is Tobago's clinical update as at August 2:
New cases - 4
Active cases - 438
Patients in State isolation - 35
Patients in Home isolation - 397
Patients in ICU - 6
Patients at Step-down facility - 0
Discharges - 2
New deaths - 2
Total persons tested - 10,463
Total positive cases (March 2020-present) - 10,463
Total persons recovered - 1,501
Total deaths - 45
Total 1st dose vaccinations - 13,919
Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 9.740
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).