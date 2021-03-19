Kingston, Jamaica, March 19, 2021 - The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) is in celebration mode having gained International Institutional Accreditation for a successive term from the Accreditation Service For International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC) Also of note is the significant increase, from 5,500 to over 7,000 in online registrations, despite the Covid-19 pandemic which has negatively impacted educational institutions worldwide.
This is the second time that the UCC has been accredited by ASIC, the first being for the initial period 2017-2020. The independent UK-based quality assurance body specializes in institutional accreditation of education providers, working in over 60 countries with institutions and governments to improve the quality of their education programmes. Reacting to the news of the reaccreditation Professor Dennis Gayle, President of the UCC, said “The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean is proud to be institutionally accredited, on an earned, renewable basis, by both our national accrediting body- The University Council of Jamaica and internationally, by the UK-based Accreditation Services For International Schools and Colleges . This underscores our abiding commitment to quality assurance and enhancement, especially in the UCC’s teaching and learning environment.” Pointing to the growth in registrations over the past year, Professor Gayle said “this is further testament to the quality of programmes and services we provide to our students.”
ASIC is an internationally renowned recognition that an institution meets the highest standards of education, welfare and best practice .The body assesses schools, colleges and universities in areas such Premises and Health and Safety; Management and Staff Resources; Learning, Teaching and Research Activity; Student Welfare and Marketing and Recruitment. The ASIC Accreditation Committee recommended the UCC’s re-accreditation at their recent meeting, following the consideration of a final report in which the university achieved the highest grades “Commendable” - and acknowledged for “:strength and good practice” in all the areas mentioned above.
The ASIC deemed the UCC “commendable overall” and designated the university “an ASIC Premier Institution”, a classification given to those institutions that achieve the best values in areas of assessment. The UCC is Jamaica’s largest, privately held, premier, non-affiliated higher education institution, providing students with world class education programmes and highly trained and qualified local and international faculty. The institution currently offers professional, Certificate, Diploma, Associate Degree and Masters Degree programmes as well as customized corporate programmes across 8 campuses on the island. It also offers, in partnership with the reputable University of Sunderland in the UK, two doctoral degree programs namely the Doctorate of Business Administration , DBA & the Professional Doctorate, DProf.