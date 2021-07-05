The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOs (FITUN) and the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) are warning the government against making any added decision to place further burden on the citizenry by placing hard working citizens of this country on the breadline.
In a press release on Monday, the unions stated that it's abhorrent to understand how a government who speaks about caring for the citizens can find it so easy to retrench workers at this crucial time.
"With over 450 workers at Caribbean Airlines Limited joining the unemployment statistic the government needs to be mindful that further unemployment will not add to profitability of any company but rather add to the disparagement of a society," the unions said.
They also noted the statements made by TSTT's chairman Ingrid A Lashley with regards to the TSTT’s recent loss in profits and its planned reorganization exercise.
The unions said that based on prior experiences and the last occasion that the company embarked on such an exercise, approximately 500 TSTT workers became unemployed in this country.
"This potential action should it be embarked upon is callous and a complete backward thinking measure from a government whose interest is supposed to be about protecting its citizenry. With the nation and the world facing one of its greatest challenges with the Covid-19 pandemic it is unfounded and unforgivable to add further strain to an already stressed economy."
They said it is clear to the trade union movement that TSTT’s plan reorganisation exercise is to retrench a number of workers once again, so as to amass their desired profitability without any care for the human, economic and social fallout.
The unions noted that it is wrong and paramount to dictatorship for TSTT to have had no dialogue or consultation with the recognized majority union (RMU) to date, on any planned exercise of retrenchment.
"The Trade Union Federation implores the government and the company that rather than making workers who are currently placing their lives on the lines during this crucial time the scapegoat for poor management decisions, to speak with the RMU, the Communication Workers Union to seek an effective plan for all involved.
"Additionally, the Federations beseech the government and the company to pay outstanding monies owed to the workers who were retrenched in November 2018 and to the persons who have retired from 2016 to present as well as pay workers their paid retroactive payments from January 2016 to June 2020."
The unions said they stand in solidarity with the Communication Workers Union in whatever decision they choose to take in response.