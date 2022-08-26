Unipet Energy has been commissioned for the design, installation and commissioning of a solar photovoltaic power generation system for the Charlotteville Methodist Primary School.
The 15k wattage system will make the primary school the first in the nation to be powered by clean, sustainable energy and represents the emergence of an entirely new approach to electrical power generation.
Says COO, Kirt Hills, “We are particularly pleased to showcase this innovative energy solution in Tobago, a tourism destination long known as clean, green and serene. The technology that Unipet Energy is making available to commercial and residential customers will drive down power costs, reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to a greener, cleaner and more serene environment all around.
News of the successful bid to create the groundbreaking system reached the Unipet Team on site at Booth #30 in the ongoing Trade and Investment Convention where they received a visit from Farley Augustine, Chief Secretary Tobago House of Assembly.
www.unipetenergy.co