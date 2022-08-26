Unipet unveiled their alternative energy offerings to the public at Booth #30 in the T.I.C 2022, now in progress at Center of Excellence, Macoya.
In keeping with the corporate thrust to drive sector innovation toward greener and sustainable energy, Unipet has pivoted toward the provision of Energy in all forms. The booth, a strategic partnership with local company ECLCI, showcases the engagement of local knowledge and capacity and is the only fully solar powered booth at the convention.
On display were the new, high output EV charging units and a full range of solar power solutions for commercial and consumer application.
Another strategic partnership, with an internationally respected solar solutions provider, will make soon it possible for locals to see significant reductions in electrical power costs and will carry the nation closer to achieving Paris Accord standards of emissions reduction and a reduced overall carbon footprint.
Says CEO ag., Kirt Hills “ As the leading clean energy provider in our sector, Unipet is ‘walking the talk’ and taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint as the nation and world transitions to alternative energy sources. These innovative solutions are housed under our Unipet Energy division and have been chosen to lead the industry in the provision of cleaner alternatives, even as we continue to provide the cleanest double-filtered fuel to the sector.”
Unipet Energy is staffed by a highly trained in-house to assure one-stop assurances of quality and convenience to all customers and commercial applications for the new solar systems have already garnered regional interest.
“We have invested in innovation and are in it for the long haul”, Hills added. “We pivoted from seeing the sector as simply fuel distribution some time ago and these new technologies are a continuation of our evolution toward empowering our customers to make cleaner energy choices with the assurance of the Unipet commitment to continual innovation and service excellence.”
The TIC will run from August 25th to 27th .