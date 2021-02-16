The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and Everald ‘Gally’ Cummings, former UTT High Performance Head Football Coach, have collaborated to produce the virtual launch of the book “Gally Cummings: The Autobiography - The 60-year History of a National Footballing Treasure”. This virtual launch premieres on Sunday 21st February 2021 at 3:00 p.m. on UTT’s YouTube and FaceBook social media platforms.
This highly anticipated autobiography chronicles some of the greatest moments in Trinidad and Tobago’s football history and traces a trajectory of excellence in local and international sport. According to Cummings, “For 60 years, the national community has been a part of my journey. This collaboration with UTT offers me an opportunity to bring elements of my book directly to the diaspora through a virtual launch. Although the response to book sales has been overwhelming, I hope this virtual launch will arouse additional interest since it offers some critical life lessons.”
The launch will feature Professor Clément Imbert, Chairman, UTT, Dr. Terry Ali of the First Citizens Bank Sports Foundation, a one-on-one with Mr. Andy Johnson veteran journalist, and a book review by Ms. Debbie Jacob, journalist and author. The book also comes to life through readings of excerpts by actor Wendell Manwarren of 3Canal.
The autobiography explores the legendary journey of an 18-year old Gally Cummings, leaving Fatima College, to become a pioneer of professional soccer in the United States with the Atlanta Chiefs in Georgia, during the heights of the U.S. Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. It also revisits a championship career in the North American Soccer League (NASL) with the New York Cosmos; and the spectacular performances and injustices faced as Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 1973 CONCACAF Championship in Haiti, for a place in the FIFA World Cup in West Germany in 1974.
The autobiography is an extensive piece of work and a riveting and revolutionary story at the intersection of professional sports, civil rights, players’ rights and a vision for Trinidad and Tobago football that united a nation. The book is available at bookstores across the country and on Amazon.
