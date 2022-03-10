UTT Congratulates Honorary Graduates on Receiving National Awards

The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) extends profound congratulations to Dominic Kalipersad and Lincoln Phillips on their receipt of National Awards. Both gentlemen were part of a list released by the Office of the President, for awards granted in 2020, the ceremony for which, took place in March 2022.
Dominic Kalipersad, who was conferred with the title of Honorary Doctor of Letters by UTT in 2021, has been awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for his contribution to journalism. Lincoln Phillips is an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, a title bestowed by UTT in 2020, and is the recipient of the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) for his contribution to the development of football.
The University is immensely proud of these luminaries for their sterling contribution to the development of Trinidad and Tobago, and joins the national community in celebrating their stellar achievement.