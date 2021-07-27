The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) joins with the national community in mourning the passing of Dr. LeRoy Clarke (honoris causa).
Dr. Clarke was an author, poet, and the first artist bestowed with the title of Master Artist by the National Museum and Art Gallery of Trinidad and Tobago.
His prolific body of work transcended his humble upbringing, and brought him success and accolades both locally and abroad. It also illustrated deep-rooted symbolism and imagery stemming from various aspects of his Caribbean heritage, cementing his belief that we should collectively support our own, if we are intent on establishing our true identity.
In 2008, Dr. Clarke received an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from UTT.
Throughout his life, he embarked on a creative journey to profile and chronicle the history, growth and development of our country, and now leaves behind a legacy with authenticity and depth unimaginable. For this, we say thanks to Dr. LeRoy Clarke.
May this cultural icon, rest in peace.