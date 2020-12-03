The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), in adhering to the new normal, will host its 2020 Presentation of Graduates in early February 2021. The Ceremony, which is usually held in mid-November, will be conducted in a drive-through format at UTT’s Tamana Facility.
This year, over 1,600 graduands will be awarded Undergraduate and Higher Degrees in a diverse range of areas, including Education, the Performing Arts, Engineering and Sport. The University will also award three (3) Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (Ph.D.) in the areas of Petroleum Engineering and Education.
UTT, as the national University, will also honour four (4) luminaries for their sterling contributions to the development and advancement of Trinidad and Tobago. This year's honorary graduates are:
- Mr. Edward "Eddie" Hart
Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in the field of Sport and Youth Development
- Mr. Lincoln Phillips
Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in the field of Sport and Physical Education
- Mr. John Seyjagat
Honorary Doctor of Sciences in the field of Wildlife Management and Conservation
- Mr. L. Anthony Watkins
Honorary Doctor of Laws in the field of Public Service
The University of Trinidad and Tobago wishes to extend hearty congratulations to the Graduating Class of 2020.