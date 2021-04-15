dry tap

For the second time in as many weeks acts of vandalism by unknown perpetrators at facilities operated by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), have led to a disruption in the supply of pipe-borne water to customers.

On April 5, the electrical system at WASA's Fyzabad Well No. 8 was vandalized and parts removed, affecting the supply of water to customers in Fyzabad.

This time around, the Bennett Storage Tank located off John Field Road, Bennett Village, Santa Flora.

The perpetrators removed approximately 80 feet of 8-inch diameter steel pipe that connects the tank to the distribution system, as well as the guard rail around the top of the tank, thereby rendering the facility inoperable.

According to WASA, this latest incident will impact the water supply to customers in Bennett Village, Los Bajos and environs as the it undertake works to replace the stolen pipeline and repair damages to the facility by Friday. 

As a result of the disruptions, WASA is encouraging members of the public to report all acts of vandalism or suspicious activity they observe at any of WASA's installations to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) or WASA's Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2 deaths, 85 new virus cases

2 deaths, 85 new virus cases

As Covid-19 numbers continue to increase, so too has the death toll from the virus. Two new deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Cinemas and restaurants not pleased

Cinemas and restaurants not pleased

Business owners are worried that the roll-back of Covid-19 restrictions could exceed more than three weeks if the virus is not brought under control.

The restrictions to prohibit in-house dining at restaurants, casinos and cinemas were announced yesterday by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

Beachgoers rush for a last dip

Beachgoers rush for a last dip

Beachgoers rushed to Maracas Bay yesterday afternoon for a last dip shortly after it was announced that beaches will be closed for the next three weeks.

When the Express visited the country’s most popular yesterday, dozens of people were seen on the shoreline, with more lined up at the food stalls to collect bake and shark sandwiches.

SORT head questioned

SORT head questioned

Head of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) Insp Mark Hernandez was questioned by police yesterday.

The Express was told that Hernandez was detained just after 9 a.m. and up to last night was still being questioned at the Pinto Road Police Station.