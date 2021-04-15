For the second time in as many weeks acts of vandalism by unknown perpetrators at facilities operated by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), have led to a disruption in the supply of pipe-borne water to customers.
On April 5, the electrical system at WASA's Fyzabad Well No. 8 was vandalized and parts removed, affecting the supply of water to customers in Fyzabad.
This time around, the Bennett Storage Tank located off John Field Road, Bennett Village, Santa Flora.
The perpetrators removed approximately 80 feet of 8-inch diameter steel pipe that connects the tank to the distribution system, as well as the guard rail around the top of the tank, thereby rendering the facility inoperable.
According to WASA, this latest incident will impact the water supply to customers in Bennett Village, Los Bajos and environs as the it undertake works to replace the stolen pipeline and repair damages to the facility by Friday.
As a result of the disruptions, WASA is encouraging members of the public to report all acts of vandalism or suspicious activity they observe at any of WASA's installations to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) or WASA's Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.