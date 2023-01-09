You are invited to cover the following inaugural event that is being held this Saturday 14th Jan 2023 as well as put out a Press Release on this important event.
As outgoing President of the T&TMA 2022 and this symposium will usher in a new program under the Faculty of Medical Sciences, UWI (in collaboration with the other stakeholders) that focuses on addressing issues within the healthcare industry via research and stakeholder involvement. Which will transition into the development of a leadership program that will prepare candidates to serve in his/his respective specialties.
Thank you for your commitment.
PROGRAMME
2:00 – 2:05 p.m. Opening Prayer - Dr. Rhada Persad, International Peace Ambassador
2:05 – 2:10 p.m. Welcome - Dr. Agatha Carrington, Health Systems Specialist
2:10 – 2:20 p.m. President of The Medical Board of T&T - Dr. Neil Singh
2:20 – 2:30 p.m. President of The Trinidad and Tobago Nursing Association - Mr. Idi Stuart
2:30 – 2:40 p.m. President of The Council of Pharmacy Board of T&T – Dr. Andrew Rahaman
2:40 – 2:50 p.m. The Pan American Health Organization – Dr Erica Wheeler
2:50 – 3:00 p.m. Dean of Faculty of Medical Sciences - Professor Terence Seemungal
3:00 – 3:10 p.m. Professor Emeritus - Professor Patrick Kent Watson
3:10 – 3:20 p.m. Principal of The University of The West - Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine
BREAK
ARRIVAL OF HER EXCELLENCY – The President – Her Excellency Paula Mae Weekes
3:30 – 3:40 p.m. President of The Trinidad & Tobago Medical Association 2022 – Dr Marisa Nimrod
3:40 – 3:50 p.m. The Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh – Minister of Health
3:50 – 4:15 p.m. Her Excellency Paula- Mae Weekes, O.R.T.T. President of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago
DEPARTURE OF HER EXCELLENCY
4:25 – 4:35 p.m. Professor Terence Seemungal, Dean, Faculty of Medical Sciences, St. Augustine.
4:35 – 5:00 p.m. Focus Groups (Moderators and Scribes) - UWI and T&TMA
5:00 – 5:15 p.m. Summary Presentations
5:15 – 5:20 p.m. Closing Remarks – President T&TMA 2022
5:20 – 6:00 p.m. Cocktail Reception
COST $100.00 TTD
All persons are invited
Payment options – credit card over the phone, cheques,
in person at the office
RSVP: medassoc@tntmedical.com
Phone: 347-7133, 671-7378