On Thursday 13th October, the Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association, along with the rest of the world, celebrated World Sight Day 2022. To mark the occasion, the Association hosted a Walk for Sight around the Queens’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, on Sunday 16th October. This year’s theme, “Love Your Eyes,” placed global attention on the prevention of avoidable blindness.
The Association is of the view that every effort should be made to ensure that citizens of Trinidad and Tobago do not go needlessly blind. Avoidable blindness impacts negatively on the socioeconomic fabric of our country and dealing with its consequences, in addition to being devastating, is just not sustainable.
According to the 2013-2014 National Eye Survey of Trinidad and Tobago, glaucoma, cataract and diabetic retinopathy (DR) are the major causes of preventable blindness in this country. However, many of our clients complain that glaucoma medications are sometimes unavailable at the hospital pharmacies, due to drug shortages and/or stock-outs. They therefore sometimes have no choice but to purchase the medication which can be quite expensive. Due to its high cost, many individuals may not be able to buy all of the medication needed, placing them at increased risk of blindness from glaucoma.
With respect to DR, treatment often involves the administering of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) agents via injections into the eye. Our clients have told us that anti-VEGF drugs are not available for ophthalmic use in the public health institutions and that they can only access the treatment privately. These sight saving treatments are supplied by pharmaceutical distributors at exorbitant prices and are administered by private medical practitioners. As a result, many persons who cannot afford the treatment go blind from DR.
The TTBWA recently attended a meeting with the Minister of Health and others, at the Ministry of Health Park Street Head Office and humbly requested that they consider implementing the following solutions:
1) Add prostaglandin analogue eye drops to the list of medications available through the Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP), as these drops are the first line of treatment for glaucoma. The glaucoma drugs which are currently available on CDAP are not considered first line.
2) Make Anti-VEGF drugs immediately available for use in the public hospital eye service.
The Association wishes to thank all our sponsors, volunteers and staff of the Association for making the Walk for Sight 2022 a success. We will continue to work with our line ministry, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and all other stakeholders towards blindness prevention. To those whose sight cannot be restored, the staff at the Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association is willing and able to assist you in adjusting to blindness so that you may have a fulfilling life and continue to contribute to national development.
The Association calls on all citizens and groups to partner with us as we build an inclusive society through equity and diversity for persons who are blind, visually impaired and low vision.Blind Welfare Association