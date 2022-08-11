It’s been two years since the action packed, high octane, adrenaline rush event known as War of Wheels has taken place. On Saturday 20th August and Sunday 21st August, 2022 the War of Wheels Motorsport Festival will be back! This year the festival will take place at the home of motorsports in Trinidad & Tobago - the Wallerfield International Raceway.
Quincy Martin, avid motorsport enthusiast, enduro motorcycle rider and promoter of the event, said every inch of the expansive venue is being utilised and transformed to create a true festival-like atmosphere that culminates around the love for motorsports. He explained that the festival will include competitions in a number of motorsport disciplines including drifting, drag racing, motocross racing, 4x4 mud drags and go-karting. Motorsport athletes will have a chance to win trophies and prizes while spectators will be enthralled by the excitement of the spurs of high powered engines erupting in a fun and competitive atmosphere.
The festival will also welcome international motorsport athletes. Benjamin Baldini of France, arguably the best motorbike stunt rider in the world, will grace our shores to perform his best motorcycle stunts. A ramp is also being erected at Wallerfield for foreign Canadian rider Mike Ouellet to launch his motorcycle to a height of almost 100 feet in the air.
Local drivers of 4x4 vehicles would get a chance to challenge each other in an obstacle course race that takes the vehicles through deep mud pits, steep inclines and through a muddy stretch to the finish line. Martin said there will be racing of dirtbikes along a track being specially built for the event. He added that drifters can look forward to the creation of a drift arena that will truly put their skills to the test. Competitions in drag racing, go-karting and a car, bike and truck display have been added to the schedule of activities at the festival this year.
The event has a number of sponsors involved including its title sponsor Monster Energy who will be present on both days of the festival providing a number of exciting elements to the action-packed days.
War of Wheels is a family oriented event, as such, there will be a Kids Zone with bouncy castles, face painting and more. Patrons can also look forward to a Gaming Zone that features a game truck with video and arcade games. This zone will host gaming competitions on Sunday 21st August 2022.
Martin emphasized that the festival is meant to bring together all who have a love, passion and interest in motorsports and to inspire young people in T&T who have an interest in less traditional sports. He added that spectator safety at the event is a number one priority. There will be health and safety personnel present and a cut off point in how close spectators will be allowed to get to the action.
Further information can be sought on the War of Wheels page on Facebook and Instagram.