The Warner Group of Companies has joined the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus by donating mobile phones for use by healthcare workers in Tobago.
On Tuesday, Dr Wayne Warner handed over 30 mobile phones to Dr Tiffany Hoyte, County Medical Officer of Health (Ag.), Public Health Services Department, Robinson Street, Scarborough, Tobago for use by her office in expanding the COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in Tobago.
During the presentation, Warner said fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is the responsibility of all citizens of this great country.
"Not only are we called upon to practice the 3W’s – Wash your hands, Wear your masks and Watch your distance, but wherever possible, to make meaningful contributions to alleviate the ravages of the virus. Given that resources are constrained, the Warner Group of Companies mobilized to enhance the contact tracing efforts."
The Warner Group of Companies consists of Inez Investments Ltd., PRESTCON 2021 Ltd., Penny Savers Grocery and Pharmacy, Warner’s Hardware Ltd., Warner’s Construction and Sanitation Ltd., Allcrete Ltd., Bago Distributors Ltd., Jems Supermarket, Bayshore Supermarket, Visto Enterprises Ltd. and Island Shopperz.
The Group has partnered with Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (TSTT) to provide the supporting calling plans to support this initiative.
Pernel Roberts, General Manager Traditional Services (Ag.) with responsibility for Tobago said, “It is critically important that we all join in the fight against this dreaded virus. Now more than ever we must step forward and be our brothers’ keeper so that we can quickly come out of this pandemic and return to a life of normalcy. At TSTT, we are happy to be a part of the solution.”
Hoyte said as a result of the donation, the Public Health Services in Tobago will be able to immediately increase its contact tracing capacity by 30 additional persons.
“Contact tracing is a critical public health tool in the fight against COVID-19 which we have been using to identify, assess and manage persons who have been exposed to the virus. This initiative by the Warner Group of Companies and supported by TSTT is a welcome contribution in the fight against COVID-19 here in Tobago," Hoyte noted.