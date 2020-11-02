The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is advising customers served by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant that there will be a disruption in their pipe-borne water supply on Thursday (November 5) between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WASA said the disruption, which will affect customers in parts of North, Central and South Trinidad, has become necessary in order to facilitate planned maintenance works at the facility.
According to WASA, it may take up to 48 hours for the service to normalize to some affected areas in accordance with pipe borne water supply schedules.
In the interim, a limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, health care and government institutions.
Customers in need of further information or assistance are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.
WASA apologized for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience and understanding.
Following are the areas that will be affected:
North Trinidad served by Valsayn Booster Stations A & B:
Champ Fleurs Mt. Hope
Santa Cruz Saddle Road, San Juan
Malick Laventille Road
Febeau Village Laventille
North Trinidad served by El Socorro Booster Station:
Barataria St. Anns
Morvant Cascade
East Dry River Dibe, Long Circular
Port-of-Spain St. James
St. Barbs Cocorite
Gonzales Belmont
Central and South Trinidad:
Piarco Caroni North and South Bank Road
Cunupia Endeavour
Chaguanas Lange Park
Longdenville Felicity
Caroni Savannah Road California
Bank Village Waterloo
Carapichaima St. Mary’s
Mc Bean Couva
Claxton Bay Esperanza
City of San Fernando Marabella
South West Peninsula from San Fernando to Point Fortin
La Romaine Palmiste
Phillipine Woodland
Debe Penal
Siparia Fyzabad