no water

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is advising customers served by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant that there will be a disruption in their pipe-borne water supply on Thursday (November 5) between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WASA said the disruption, which will affect customers in parts of North, Central and South Trinidad, has become necessary in order to facilitate planned maintenance works at the facility.

According to WASA, it may take up to 48 hours for the service to normalize to some affected areas in accordance with pipe borne water supply schedules.

In the interim, a limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, health care and government institutions.

Customers in need of further information or assistance are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.

WASA apologized for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience and understanding.

Following are the areas that will be affected:

North Trinidad served by Valsayn Booster Stations A & B:

Champ Fleurs Mt. Hope

Santa Cruz Saddle Road, San Juan

Malick Laventille Road

Febeau Village Laventille

North Trinidad served by El Socorro Booster Station:

Barataria St. Anns

Morvant Cascade

East Dry River Dibe, Long Circular

Port-of-Spain St. James

St. Barbs Cocorite

Gonzales Belmont

Central and South Trinidad:

Piarco Caroni North and South Bank Road

Cunupia Endeavour

Chaguanas Lange Park

Longdenville Felicity

Caroni Savannah Road California

Bank Village Waterloo

Carapichaima St. Mary’s

Mc Bean Couva

Claxton Bay Esperanza

City of San Fernando Marabella

South West Peninsula from San Fernando to Point Fortin

La Romaine Palmiste

Phillipine Woodland

Debe Penal

Siparia Fyzabad

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ONE MORE CHANCE

ONE MORE CHANCE

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has granted Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget’s request for the Evaluation Committee to re-examine the Patriotic bid.

Sex party’ bust in April... Case thrown out

Sex party’ bust in April... Case thrown out

Failure on the part of the police prosecution to comply with orders of the court has resulted in charges against five local men and seven Venezuelan women being dismissed by a magistrate yesterday.