A new interim Executive Management Team has been appointed to head the affairs at the Water and sewerage Authority (WASA).
According to WASA, the team was appointed following a decision by the Board of Commissioners, which was in keeping with the their strategic vision for the State-owned supplier of potable water.
WASA stated that the Board is resolute in its quest to improve the level of service that is currently being provided and continues to examine WASA's operations and take the necessary decisions in order to improve these operations so as to strive to achieve its mandate.
The appointment of the team comes less than a week after former chief executive officer and executive director, Lennox Sealy, tendered his resignation.
Last Thursday Sealy resigned with immediate effect after having taken up his portfolio just four month ago, charged with the restructuring and transformation of WASA.
The Ministry of Public Utilities did not disclose a reason for Sealy's resignation though line minister Marvin Gonzales did state that Government felt the transformation was not proceeding at a sufficiently rapid pace.
When WASA's corporate communication department was contacted on Monday, Express was told that they were not in a position to provide the names of the members on the interim executive team.