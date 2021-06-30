The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has extended its gratitude to the many customers who responded positively to the call to pay their outstanding rates or to WASA to make arrangements to do so.
WASA stated, via a press release on Wednesday, that it is also thankful to those customers who continue to meet their commitments to pay their rates.
The State-owned supplier of potable water noted that consistent with providing as many options as possible for customers to make payments within the constraints posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it has reopened its Customer Service Centre at its Trincity Regional Complex off the Golden Grove Road, effective June 28, to accept payments from customers.
Noting that it cares bout the health and safety of the population and particularly its customers and staff, WASA said its main aim is to be able to fund its core operations of providing water and wastewater services to its customers throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
To this end, customers are reminded that they can pay their bills from the convenience and safety of their own homes via any of the following options:
- WASA Customer Portal https://customerportal.wasa.gov.tt/
- WASA Service App available on Apple and Play Stores
- Commercial Banks – online banking
Customers who are unable to immediately clear their arrears can contact WASA via the following to explore available payment options:
- email: customerservice@wasa.gov.tt
- Web-chat: www.wasa.gov.tt
- WhatsApp: 709-7793 (message only)