Point Fortin mayor Saleema Thomas and members of the Point Fortin Borough Council have voiced their disapproval of all acts of violence against women.
In a press release on Tuesday, Thomas said, "We define violence as the behavior involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, and kill someone or something.
"We condemn all acts which suppress and conceal negative and dangerous behaviors towards all women, as well as acts of brutality, perversion, aggression and servitude against vulnerable female babies, young girls, uniquely-abled females, and lest we forget, the matriarchs of our society."
Thomas said acts which render the safety and wellbeing of all females defenseless, include female infanticide, femicide, human trafficking, forced prostitution, incest, all forms of rape, uxoricide and cyber violence.
"Given the severe impact of violence on our female population’s physical health, mental health, self-esteem, socialisation, education, life goals, aspirations and achievements, we strongly endorse the elimination of all of the aforementioned acts of violence against women."
She noted that the 11th Council of The Borough of Point Fortin support all national efforts and legislative instruments - existing and futuristic - to protect the lives and uphold the rights of all women in Trinidad and Tobago.