West Indian Tobacco (WITCO), is introducing new packaging for all its products- Dunhill, Lucky Strike/ Du Mauirer, Lucky Strike/ Broadway and Rothmans.in keeping with the Ministry of Health’s mandate.
In a statement today, WITCO said while all packaging currently contains written health warnings as required by law, the Government in 2021 effected further regulations via the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Regulations for Graphic or pictorial Health Warnings (GHW) to be included on all packaging.
The managing director Laurent Meffre confirmed that there has been no change in the price, taste, or flavour of the products.
He further indicated that the Company was pleased to partner with the Tobacco Control Unit (TCU) to implement these changes.
The new packaging in the industry, Meffre noted, will assist in the identification of suspected illicit products in the trade.
“For far too long, the market has been used as a transshipment point for illicitly traded goods, chief among these being cigarettes. We remain confident that the Government has placed focus and resources behind a number of initiatives to support the eradication of illicit trade. The implementation of GHW’s within our industry is an example of one such development. Over the past year, the Illicit Trade task force established by the Ministry of Trade has yielded positive results and we look forward to future successes,” Meffre added.
The company currently employs approximately 200 members of staff at its Champs Fleurs location, and recently invested TT$85 million to enhance its plant and machinery and in upskilling its workforce.