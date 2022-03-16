Women to discuss health and wellness on Perspectives

In commemoration of the recently observed International Women’s Day and the upcoming World Health Day in April, there will be a free online event on March 17 (tomorrow) to engage women on ways to take care of their health and wealth.
Titled Perspectives, it is part of the Empowerment Series founded by Keisha Cruickshank, an advocate for Development and Financial Wellness.
Co-hosted by Kaisha Lee A Ping, director of Soundroom Productions, Perspectives is targeted at women who are educators, professionals, business owners, and those who are dedicated to their families.
Empowerment Series was developed within the last decade and is designed to support the creation of enabling environments in which people can realize their fullest potential and lead healthy productive lives.
“As a collaborative way of giving back, ten professionals and 15 businesses are joining forces for this Empowerment event intended to positively impact people's lives. The purpose of this event, like previous Empowerment events, is to provide opportunities for information sharing on topics which are not widely discussed in the public domain,” said Cruickshank.
Among the speakers are Dr Gabrielle Hosein, Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Gender and Development Studies of the University of the West Indies, St Augustine; Dr NaliniKokaram, Eastern Medical Technologies. Roma Latchman of Latchman’s Psychological Services will speak on ways to talk with male partners about money. Toanya Rahim, a Life and Motivational Coach, will share her survival experience “when life happened.”
Other segments include a fun session that includes a look at Caribbean food as well as a presentation on yoga and movement.
Perspectives will take place via Zoom at 6pm. For further information visit https://www.empowermentseries2022.com